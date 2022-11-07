Arbaaz Khan Talks About Son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood Career, Reveals He Assisted Karan Johar On His Film

Arbaaz Khan is all set to feature in the upcoming SonyLIV web series ‘Tanaav’, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli thriller, ‘Fauda’. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on his son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood career. He even revealed that Arhaan, who is studying filmmaking in the US, assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his film, and will next work on his father’s upcoming production.

“My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him,” Arbaaz said during a conversation with Puja Talwar.

The actor said he’s looking forward to Arhaan coming back so they can work together, adding that Arhaan worked as an assistant director on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, helmed by Karan Johar.

“I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla),” Arbaaz said.

Arhaan is the only child of Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora. The former couple finalised their divorce in 2017.

Arbaaz has finalised Raveena Tandon for his next production ‘Patna Shukla’, which also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.