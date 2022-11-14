Arbaaz Khan On 21-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: It’s Humongous, But Neither Of Us Has Felt It

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were previously married and they have a son, Arhaan Khan. However, after they parted ways in 2017, Malaika went on to date Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz started dating Giorgia Andriani.

In a recent chat, Arbaaz finally opened up sharing a romantic relationship with Giorgia and the 21 years age difference with her. Revealing details about her qualities and her wonderful energy, Arbaaz told Siddharth Kannan, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

The actor-filmmaker also opened up about the considerable age-gap between the couple, and said, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.”

“I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it),” he added.

On the work front, Arbaaz is currently seen in the Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series ‘Tanaav’, which is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’.