Anshuman Jha On Wedding To Sierra Winters: She Always Dreamt Of A 'Fall' Season Wedding

After a long wait punctuated with Covid delays - the perfect Fall season private wedding affair took place in North Carolina. As per her father's dream - Sierra Winters was rowed across the lake by her dad and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves & a select audience, as a witness yesterday. 84-year-old Elmer Hall officiated the wedding and blessed the couple, while Jha's friend & fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his 'Best Man'.

The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon & the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. Jha will be rushing back to start promotions for his upcoming winter release 'Lakadbaggha'. While Sierra will be flying to Israel on November 3rd week to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25th.

Speaking about his special day, Anshuman Jha said, “Sierra always dreamt of a 'fall' season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom's dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me - A lot of dreams came true this day & I'm sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day & we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage ain't a noun, it's a verb and we feel blessed to be entering this phase together.”