Amitabh Bachchan Joins Anand Pandit In His Diwali Bash

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand pre-Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai and the first one to arrive at the venue was none other than Amitabh Bachchan dressed in a colorful kurta with white pyjamas. Anand backed Amitabh’s film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery in 2021.

In one of the videos shared by celebrity photographer, Amitabh is seen entering the party venue and later Anand can be seen escorting him inside with his wife as all of them posed for pictures before entering the party. They also greeted the media with folded hands.

Hrithik Roshan also reached the venue a few minutes after Amitabh. Unlike Amitabh, Hrithik opted for a casual look. He wore denim pants with a black tee underneath a black jacket. He was also wearing tinted yellow sunglasses with a cap as joined Anand and his wife for pictures.

Besides them, actor Anupam Kher made a stylish appearance in a pristine white traditional look. He also wore matching white sneakers. Film producer Sandeep Singh was also spotted with Anand. Others to attend the event are Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'. He will be next seen in 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. It will release in theatres on November 11. He has Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as well.