Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Anand Pandit In His Diwali Bash

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'

Amitabh Bachchan with Anand Pandit
Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:49 am

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand pre-Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai and the first one to arrive at the venue was none other than Amitabh Bachchan dressed in a colorful kurta with white pyjamas. Anand backed Amitabh’s film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery in 2021.

Besides them, actor Anupam Kher made a stylish appearance in a pristine white traditional look. He also wore matching white sneakers. Film producer Sandeep Singh was also spotted with Anand. Others to attend the event are Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'. He will be next seen in 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. It will release in theatres on November 11. He has Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as well.

