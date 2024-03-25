Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Others Pour Starry Good Wishes On Holi

An array of film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan took to social media to wish their friends and fans a "happy and safe" Holi.

IANS
Wikipedia%2CIndiatoday
Amitabh Bachchan,Chiranjeevi,Allu Arjun Photo: Wikipedia,Indiatoday
An array of film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan took to social media to wish their friends and fans a "happy and safe" Holi. Amitabh wrote a few lines from the song 'Hori Khele Raghubeera' from 2003 film 'Baghban'.

The actor wrote: “Hori khele Raghubeera Avadh main, Hori khele Raghubeera.”

Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi said: “Happy Holi to All! May the festive colours of Holi make all our lives even more colourful!”

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun simply wished “Happy Holi”.

Bollywood’s “Khiladi” Akshay Kumar dropped a hilarious video, featuring him and his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff and in the caption wrote: “Bura na mano, Holi hai #HappyHoli everyone.”

Abhishek Bachchan said: “Aap sabhi ko rango ke tyohar ki shubhkaamnaaen. Happy Holi!"

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan wished all the “beautiful people”.

“May each day of your life be as colourful and joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people,” Hrithik wrote.

Reality TV start Ankita Lokhande said: “It’s the festival of embracing joy and happiness. May our lives be filled with different colours of love. Happy Holi everyone.”

Actor Suniel Shetty wished everyone good health, happiness and love.

“Let’s cherish the colours that truly matter -- the colours of health, happiness, love and positivity. And yes, ensure the safety of our fury friends too. Wishing you all a happy and a safe Holi. #HappyHoli,” Suniel wrote.

