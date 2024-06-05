Amit Sadh Looks Back At How His Bike Expedition Took Off On His Birthday

He said: “Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that’s when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, today, on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment.” Through his bike journey, the actor explored India’s diverse culture and landscapes, and unwinding in nature’s lap while travelling to various parts of the country. Amit shared that with this series, he also aims to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself but it is also the duty of a rider to stay responsible for the safety of others around them.