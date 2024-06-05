Art & Entertainment

Amit Sadh Looks Back At How His Bike Expedition Took Off On His Birthday

Actor Amit Sadh, who is an avid biker, has shared what led to his love for bike expeditions.

Actor Amit Sadh
Actor Amit Sadh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, and what makes it more special is the release of his series ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’ on the occasion of World Environment Day. Tracing the origins of his bike rides, the actor said that there came a point in his life where he needed some clarity, and that’s how long bike rides began for him. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better.

He said: “Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that’s when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, today, on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment.” Through his bike journey, the actor explored India’s diverse culture and landscapes, and unwinding in nature’s lap while travelling to various parts of the country. Amit shared that with this series, he also aims to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself but it is also the duty of a rider to stay responsible for the safety of others around them.

In his journey, the actor travelled to various locations including Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum, Leh and Ladakh. He further mentioned: “I’m excited and happy to share this journey with everyone. There’s more to it, hopefully, more journeys and destinations. India is such a beautiful and diverse country, with places that are yet to be discovered by people and I hope they can see it through my eyes.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit has ‘Pune Highway’ and 'Main' in the pipeline.

