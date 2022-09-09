Amit Sadh: ‘Duranga’ Season 2 Is Definitely In The Pipeline Considering We Left Season 1 On A Cliffhanger

The Indian adaptation of the popular Korean drama ‘Flower Of Evil’ called ‘Duranga’ has done quite well on Zee5. Punctuated by power-packed performances of Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, the series caught a lot of eyeballs from K-Drama enthusiasts across the globe and was even successful in fulfilling the expectations of many. Having received rave reviews and love from critics and audiences alike, the series also left them anticipating for season 2. The most surprising element of the first season was Amit Sadh, who didn’t have anything to do, but is definitely going to be a major character in season 2.

Talking about his character in ‘Duranga’, Amit Sadh said, “I am happy to see the outpouring of love for my cameo role in ‘Duranga’. I have huge admiration for the whole team and especially the cast who have worked so hard to make a complex series. It is a thrilling and entertaining watch.”

But will there be a season 2? That’s what all fans of Amit Sadh want to know. “For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. We haven’t started work on Season 2 yet, but it definitely is in the pipeline considering we left season 1 on a cliffhanger. I am thrilled to join this bunch of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season. I also feel very blessed and humbled by the fact that every time I am a part of something, my fans and friends support me wholeheartedly. I'm glad that ‘Duranga’ has done so well. I can say that the show will come back with a great season 2 and there will be more of me as well," he adds.

‘Duranga’, which premiered on August 19, went on to become the highest viewed show for a Zee5 Original Series in the launch weekend of 2022. The 9-part series also stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain and is a suspense thriller with many twists and turns. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan and produced by Goldie Behl.