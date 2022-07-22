Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgment In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgement In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the USD 10.35 million judgement she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.

undefined
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard The Independent

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 2:33 pm

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the USD 10.35 million Judgement she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.

Heard's lawyers filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. 

The document notifies the Virginia Court of Appeals that Heard intends to appeal the judgement, as well as rulings the judge made after the verdict, including rejecting Heard's request to set aside the verdict and dismiss the lawsuit or order a new trial.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement. “While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Related stories

Judge Rejects Amber Heard's Request To Set Aside Johnny Depp's Win

Documentary On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Set For Digital Debut

Johnny Depp's Lawyers Argue In Favour Of Upholding Defamation Verdict Against Amber Heard

Depp sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp's lawyers alleged he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned him by name. Heard filed counterclaims, alleging that Depp's former lawyer defamed her by publicly characterising her abuse allegations as a hoax.

The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were reduced to USD 350,000 under a state cap. The jury awarded Heard USD 2 million on her counterclaim.

Much of the testimony during the six-week trial focused on Heard's claims that she had been physically and sexually abused by Depp at least a dozen times. Depp insisted that he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser.

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances," a spokesperson for Depp said in a statement. "We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amber Heard Johnny Depp Defamation Case Celebrity Cases Aquaman 2 Pirates Of The Carribean Domestic Abuse
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgment In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgment In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey