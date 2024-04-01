Television’s most loved comedian, Kapil Sharma, made his comeback recently. The comedian kickstarted his new show – ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix over the weekend. The first episode saw Kapil Sharma get Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor on the show as guests. While the show proved to be a hilarious watch, fans took to social media to express how they missed Alia Bhatt on the show.
On the first episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, the Kapoor clan spilled the beans, and it also marked the return of Kapil Sharma’s original gang which included Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover. However, fans commented that the Kapoor family was incomplete without Alia Bhatt. A recent report has shed light on why Alia Bhatt was absent from the show.
Advertisement
As reported by Times Now, Kapil Sharma wanted to include Alia Bhatt in the episode. The comedian was willing to shoot according to Bhatt’s schedule, but she was not ready. The report also quoted a source who said, “Kapil Sharma's original plan was to invite the entire Kapoor family - Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia - on the show. Kapil and the team even offered to adjust their shooting according to her convenience. But she was still not willing.”
The source also revealed that the streaming giant could not afford to get her on the show. It also mentioned that this time the actors were getting paid to appear on the show. The source continued, “Netflix could not afford her. That's right. Earlier when Kapil's show was on television, the star guests came for free, as they had to promote their films. But now on Netflix, the stars are being paid to appear on Kapil's show.”
Advertisement
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is available to stream on Netflix. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently working on ‘Jigra’ which is being helmed by Vasan Bala.