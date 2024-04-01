Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Missed 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Because Of Payment And Schedule Conflicts? Here's What We Know

The first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featured Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. A recent report reveals why Alia Bhatt couldn't be a part of the show. Here's what we know.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television’s most loved comedian, Kapil Sharma, made his comeback recently. The comedian kickstarted his new show – ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix over the weekend. The first episode saw Kapil Sharma get Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor on the show as guests. While the show proved to be a hilarious watch, fans took to social media to express how they missed Alia Bhatt on the show.

On the first episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, the Kapoor clan spilled the beans, and it also marked the return of Kapil Sharma’s original gang which included Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover. However, fans commented that the Kapoor family was incomplete without Alia Bhatt. A recent report has shed light on why Alia Bhatt was absent from the show.

Advertisement

As reported by Times Now, Kapil Sharma wanted to include Alia Bhatt in the episode. The comedian was willing to shoot according to Bhatt’s schedule, but she was not ready. The report also quoted a source who said, “Kapil Sharma's original plan was to invite the entire Kapoor family - Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima and Alia - on the show. Kapil and the team even offered to adjust their shooting according to her convenience. But she was still not willing.”

The source also revealed that the streaming giant could not afford to get her on the show. It also mentioned that this time the actors were getting paid to appear on the show. The source continued, “Netflix could not afford her. That's right. Earlier when Kapil's show was on television, the star guests came for free, as they had to promote their films. But now on Netflix, the stars are being paid to appear on Kapil's show.”

Advertisement

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is available to stream on Netflix. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently working on ‘Jigra’ which is being helmed by Vasan Bala.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka In Driver's Seat Against Bangladesh On Day 3 Of 2nd Test
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning