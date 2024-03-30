Watch: Alia Bhatt Croons Diljit Dosanjh's 'Ikk Kudi' At The Hope Gala In London

Alia Bhatt is not just a fine actress. She dons several hats- an entrepreneur, producer and a doting wife and a mother. Not to miss, Alia masters great singing skills as well. The actress impressed the audience at the Hope Gala in London by singing 'Ikk Kudi' song which is from her movie 'Udta Punjab'. The song was crooned by Diljit Dosanjh (who also starred in the film).
On Friday, Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from the grand Hope Gala event. The post also included a video where she was seen crooning 'Ikk Kudi' with Harshdeep Kaur. The entire audience cheered for both.
Advertisement
Alia, who hosted the Hope Gala in London on March 28, wore a gorgeous maroon velvet gown. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and looked stunning in it. She also wore an off-white saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sharing the pics and the video from the prestigious event, Alia wrote, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. Thank you @mo_hotels for bringing our vision to life, and to @salaambbayorg for empowering and supporting young lives, providing them with what they need for a brighter tomorrow. HOPE GALA 2024."
Advertisement
Have a look at Alia Bhatt's post here.
For those who are unaware of what Hope Gala is, it is a charity event to support Salaam Bombay Foundation. The cause is very much close to Alia Bhatt. The event was also attended by director Gurinder Chadha and comedian Rohan Joshi among others.
Work wise, Alia has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina. This movie is co-produced by the actress' production house with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is directed by Vasan Bala. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Love and War' which will also star Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie marks Alia and SLB's second project together after 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
Alia has also reportedly joined Yash Raj Films' spy universe. She will be seen in a spy film also co-starring Sharvari Wagh. The film is said to be directed by Shiv Rawail. Reportedly, Bobby Deol is playing the villain in it.