'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9

Ranbir Kapoor, along with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, made for the first set of guests on the maiden episode of the show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, which streamed on Netflix.
During their chat, Ranbir recalled how his father, actor Rishi Kapoor, had beaten him hard when he was 8 or 9 years old. He narrated, “Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard)! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the (he was a very religious man). I think I was eight or nine years old. Main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe tapli pari thi (I had entered the temple premises with my shoes on. So he had hit me on the head).”
Meanwhile, Ranbir also recalled other childhood memories, and mentioned how just like any other siblings, he used to beat up his sister when they were young. “Now it feels bad, but I used to hit her a lot in childhood.” Hearing that, Neetu Singh added, “Whenever I went out, I used to tell him, ‘You won’t touch my daughter.’” To which, Ranbir mentioned, “After a fight, she used to go crying to her [Neetu Singh] and say, ‘Mom, he hit me.’”
Neetu Singh further credited her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor for her childrens’ upbringing. “Both my children are very cool. They have never spoken loudly to anyone. My children have very good values, which Rishi Ji gave them: value of time, respecting people, respecting money. He was very strict, and my children would watch and learn,” she said.
While Kapil Sharma’s latest project ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ premiered on Netflix on March 30, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’ He now has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.