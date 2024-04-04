Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to release on April 10 and is one of the most awaited films of the year. At the box office, the film is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn-headlined ‘Maidaan’.
Now in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, ‘BMCM’ director Ali Abbas Zafar was asked about the impending box office clash of the two films, and he requested the audience to see both films in theatres. He further explained how both ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’ are very different from each other, in terms of content.
“I would request everyone to please go and watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whenever you have time. It’s a long weekend. Two films can be released together. I feel we are two very different films and both films will offer the best to the audience so please go and watch it on this Eid,” he said.
Ali Abbas Zafar further urged the audience to come in support of the film industry and added, “We want people to come to theaters, enjoy and support us as a filmmaking fraternity because we are all together in this. There’s no clash, there’s no negativity among ourselves. Our respect for each other is phenomenal because we all know that we have put in a lot of hardwork in making our films.”
For those caught unaware, the original 1996 ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was helmed by David Dhawan, and it featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. As for the new ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, it was announced in February 2023. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, it also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F apart from Akshay and Tiger.
Coming to ‘Maidaan’, the film features Ajay Devgn in the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the unsung hero responsible for taking Indian football to new heights in the country. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the film has screenplay and dialogues written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah.