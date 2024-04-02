Amit Sharma Opens Up About 'Maidaan's Comparisons With Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'

In an interview with India Today, Sharma elaborated that sports films are frequently juxtaposed because of their common themes revolving around coaches and players. “As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it’s a similar film. There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field,” he stated, further adding, “The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it’s the journey of Abdul Rahim. ‘Maidaan’ is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium.”