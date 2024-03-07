What works best for ‘Maidaan’ is how not a lot of people are aware of Syed Abdul Rahim and neither the fact that the Indian football team won at the Asian Games twice. Ajay Devgn looks promising as the coach, but apart from him who also manages to surprise you is Priyamani. Gajraj Rao looks menacing in his role. He has got the looks and the accent right. Talking about the cast, kudos to the casting team who has managed to get even the footballers right, including Peter Thangaraj. The music works in the favour of the trailer. A R Rahman always understands the assignment and delivers to perfection.