Not often does Bollywood make a sports movie that does not revolve around cricket. Recently, the trailer of a movie that is based on how the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962 was released. Titled ‘Maidaan’, the trailer has already started making waves on social media.
The 2:43 minute-long trailer of ‘Maidaan’ revolves around the story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Ajay Devgn). Rahim is set to put India on the global map with football. While he believes in his vision, he isn’t supported in his endeavour by those in the higher-ups. The story moves around how he forms the team and how he fights the challenges that are posed in his way as he tries to take his team to the finish line.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Maidaan’ here.
What works best for ‘Maidaan’ is how not a lot of people are aware of Syed Abdul Rahim and neither the fact that the Indian football team won at the Asian Games twice. Ajay Devgn looks promising as the coach, but apart from him who also manages to surprise you is Priyamani. Gajraj Rao looks menacing in his role. He has got the looks and the accent right. Talking about the cast, kudos to the casting team who has managed to get even the footballers right, including Peter Thangaraj. The music works in the favour of the trailer. A R Rahman always understands the assignment and delivers to perfection.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “No one can come close to AR Rahman. No one. ARR for life!!!” A second fan said, “This entire team has worked very hard too to bring this epic tale on screen. Kudos to Boney Sir for finally seeing this day! AR Rahman, Ajay Devgn, Amit Sharma...congrats in advance for a blockbuster with meaning!” A third fan commented, “Awesome, deserves to be a success. Such heroes should be celebrated and emulated.”
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. The movie has been produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. It is set to release on Eid this year.