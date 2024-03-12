Al Pacino Breaks Silence On Oscars Controversy Over Not Naming Best Picture Nominees

Ditching the traditional method, Al Pacino skipped the Best Picture Oscars nominees during the announcement. He straight away declared Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' as winner in the Best Picture category at Oscars 2024. This caught everyone's attention and got him embroiled in a controversy. The actor has now clarified saying that he was told by the Oscars producers to omit reading Best Picture nominees at the 96th Academy Awards.
As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Al Pacino said in a statement, “There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award. I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”
"I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight, and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement,'' added 'The Godfather' star.
At Oscars 2024, Cillian Murphy starer 'Oppenheimer' clinched seven awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. It bagged 13 nominations. Other films that were nominated for Best Picture were Best Picture were 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Maestro', 'Poor Things', 'The Zone of Interest', 'Past Lives', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'American Fiction' and 'The Holdovers'.
The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, which was presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), was held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.