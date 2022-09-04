Actor- Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the third season of his comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which would go on air from September 10. A new promo of the shows Akshay Kumar as one of the guests with Rakul Preet Singh to promote their film, 'Cuttputlli'. The actor is also seen blaming Kapil Sharma for how he jinxes everything he does, including his movies which are not working at the box office lately.

In a promo shared by Sony, Kapil welcomes Akshay and Rakul on stage. He asks Akshay, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?” An irked Akshay replies, “ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working),” leaving Kapil burst into laughter along with everyone else.

Akshay' 'Cuttputlli' is his fourth film of the year. His last theatrical release 'Raksha Bandhan' didn't perform well at the box office. It collected lifetime collection of Rs. 44 crore at the domestic box office. His period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' also had a similar fate and had lifetime collection of Rs. 68 crore at domestic box office. His first film of the year, 'Bachchhan Paandey' too made domestic total of around ₹50 crore.

Meanwhile, Kapil is returning with the third season of his show after he took a sabbatical to shoot for a Nandita Das directorial. Titled 'Zwigato', the film features Kapil as a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami as his wife.