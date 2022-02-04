Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Aindrita Ray Feels The Kannada Industry Can Thrive On Small Budget Films As Well

Actress Aindrita Ray in an interview revealed about the difference between Bollywood and Kannada film industry and the scope the Kannada industry holds.

Actress Aindrita Ray Instagram - @aindrita_ray

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:52 pm

Actress Aindrita Ray has established herself as a leading lady in Kannada cinema since her debut in 2007 with 'Meravanige'. And for that, the actress expresses gratitude for being a part of an industry that consistently produces variety of films on smaller budgets. The actress in a recent interview revealed about how she thinks unlike Bollywood, Kannada film industry can make movies within a small budget.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the actress said, "The thing with Kannada films is that even smaller budget films can see a huge profit. For example, a ₹4 crore film can see ₹50 crore profit. Something which I don’t see much in Hindi (film industry). In Bollywood, it has to be big from the word go. The Kannada film industry is the only industry which can make great cinema in a very small budget."

Because of the worldwide success of the 'KFG: Chapter 1', the 36-year-old believes that despite being a "smaller industry, it (Kannada cinema) has now become pretty huge." She goes on to say that the industry has benefited from the influx of newer talent over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aindrita Ray (@aindrita_ray)

She explains, “A lot of young directors and younger talents have come in. They are well read and well informed, they have brought about a change within the industry.”

In the interview, Ray reflected on her own journey into the film industry, saying, “I have lived in Bangalore all my life and was raised there. I started with Hindi advertisements. And then I was approached by talented directors in Kannada film industry and I was comfortable in that zone.”

Her husband, Diganth, is also in the industry, and the actress says she is looking forward to two films in which the two have collaborated, including 'Thimayya & Thimayya'.

Ray also spoke about her collaboration with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt for his project 'Cold', “We have a great line up in 2022. I think, we have done our but and proved ourselves as an onscreen couple. We starred in 'Manasaare' (2009) and it was a huge hit. The audience likes to see us together and we are their favourite couple. We have chosen to do a film together only when the script has been good.”

