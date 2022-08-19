Ahsaan Qureshi Says That Only A Miracle Can Save Raju Srivastava: 'Doctors Have Given Up'

Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS following a heart attack after he collapsed during a workout at the gym, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical. Now, fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has said that Raju is brain dead and they all are praying for a miracle to happen.

Talking to Pinkvilla about Raju's health, Ahsaan Qureshi said, “Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.” He has requested everyone to pray for a miracle to happen.

Raju's family had earlier issued a statement and requested his fans and followers to not believe the fake rumors.

Raju had been admitted to the hospital on August 10. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. His trainer rushed him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Raju is currently the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. He and Ahsaan Qureshi had met during The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

On Thursday, comedian Rajpal Yadav also posted a video in which he said that he is eagerly waiting to meet Raju after he gets better. He captioned the video, “Get well soon Raju mere bhai (brother) ...miss seeing you.”

Raju has been part of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', 'Comedy Circus', 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Shaktimaan', and many more shows. He managed to tickle everyone's funny bones with his one-liners. He also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more movies. He was last seen as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.