Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After 'The Kashmir Files' Success, Vivek Agnihotri Teases 'The Delhi Files'

'The Kashmir Files,' which released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

After 'The Kashmir Files' Success, Vivek Agnihotri Teases 'The Delhi Files'
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:52 pm

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled 'The Delhi Files.'

The filmmaker, whose last film 'The Kashmir Files' raked in big numbers at the box office but also courted controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

Related stories

Darshan Kumaar On 'The Kashmir Files': It Has Been Most Challenging Role Till Date

‘The Kashmir Files’ Becomes First Film To Cross ₹250 Crore Post-Pandemic

Vivek Agnihotri Honoured By Ohio State Senate For ‘The Kashmir Files’; Filmmaker Thanks PM Narendra Modi

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

'The Kashmir Files,' which released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.

Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.

The movie also sparked a debate among political parties after several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, gave it exemption from entertainment tax. 

Before 'The Kashmir Files,' the filmmaker directed 'The Tashkent Files' based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966. 

His other film credits include "Chocolate" and erotic thrillers "Hate Story" and 'Zid.'

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Vivek Agnihotri Bollywood News Film Industry Film Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands