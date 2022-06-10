Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Aditya Roy Kapur: Important To Make Peace With Unpredictable Nature Of Film Industry

'OM: The Battle Within' is an upcoming action-drama film starring Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release in cinemas on July 1.

A Still From The Trailer YouTube/@ZeeStudios

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:38 pm

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur feels that in order to survive in the film industry, one must learn to accept the industry's unpredictability. The 36-year-old actor, who has appeared in films like as 'Guzaarish', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Ludo', and 'Malang', says that after more than a decade in the profession, he has realised that staying varied is vital to staying relevant.

“It (acting) is a funny job. It's unpredictable and the main thing is to be able to make peace with ups and downs and the unpredictability. Early on in your career you are not so well equipped to handle all of it. But as years go you realise that it is all transient and you just have to be able to stay on the level,” he said. 

"Things don't go well or they go really well, but you have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it,” Kapur told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming action film “OM: The Battle Within”.

The actor is hopeful that the film, directed by Kapil Verma, will lead him to more interesting work.

“I don't want to be stuck with doing just one thing. It is important for an actor to push and try to do different things. So, you don't get too comfortable in any one genre. While this is something that I feel is a start to many, I don't want to do only action films,” he added.

The trailer of ‘OM: The Battle Within’ shows Aditya as a para commando. The film also features Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with a lead role in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ (2020).

Sanghi, a trained dancer, said she had a great time while performing the action scenes. “When I trained in action, I felt action and dance choreography are similar. It is about timing and hand to eye coordination. I had a good time,” she added.

Actors Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah round out the cast of the movie. A Paper Doll Entertainment project, ‘OM -The Battle Within’ is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release in cinemas on July 1. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

