Actor-Producer Vijay Babu Gets Anticipatory Bail

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu has been charged with sexual assault based on a complaint from an actress from Kozhikode. The police have also registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the complainant.

Vijay Babu Instagram/@actor_vijaybabu

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 3:50 pm

Almost after two months of a long-drawn legal battle, actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused of rape by an actress, on Wednesday (June 22) got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court.

He has been asked to appear before the police probe team on June 27 and the police have been granted time to interrogate him - seven days between June 27 and July 3. The court also asked him not to leave the state under any circumstances.

On April 22, an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten up by the actor several times in a flat in Kochi. She also accused him of intoxicating her before sexual abuse.

As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he also named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, have registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the complainant.

The actor had left the country after the actress filed a case against him, and returned after the court gave him a temporary relief that he will not be arrested till his anticipatory bail plea is disposed and till then whenever the probe team seeks his presence he should present himself before them, which he did.

After fleeing the country, he had spent some time in UAE and then moved to Georgia.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vijay Babu Vijay Babu Rape Case Kerala High Court Bail Granted Anticipatory Bail Sexual Assault Rape Case Vijay Babu
