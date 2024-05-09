Art & Entertainment

'Aavesham', 'Murder In Mahim' And 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Lead OTT Lineup This Week

From Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam action comedy film ‘Aavesham’ to Ashutosh Rana’s upcoming psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', the streaming platforms are set to treat audiences with super exciting and binge-worthy titles this week.

'Aavesham', 'Mother of the Bride', 'Tujhpe Main Fida', 'Murder in Mahim' Photo: YouTube
Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

Aavesham:

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie features Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on April 11 and has won praise for the performances, and action sequences. The story is a whole lot of unexpected mayhem around college and gangsters. It is streaming now on Prime Video.

'Aavesham' OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mother of the Bride:

The American romantic comedy film directed by Mark Waters and written by Robin Bernheim, stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt. Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married in Thailand. In a month, things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke with her years ago.

It is streaming now on Netflix.

Murder in Mahim:

Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz-starrer psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim' delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of society.

The social commentary series explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

It is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema Premium.

Living with Leopards:

The one-hour and eleven-minute documentary stars Alex Parkinson. The nature documentary follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood. It’s an incredible ‘coming of age’ tale of a pair of leopard cubs born into one of the most dramatic landscapes on earth.

It will be streaming from May 10 on Netflix.

Tujhpe Main Fida:

Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon-starrer modern-day fairytale 'Tujhpe Main Fida' is an enchanting journey filled with love, heartbreak and mystery. The series follows the journey of Aira (Nikeet) and Marcus (Rudhraksh), two souls entwined by fate and bound by secrets.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, 'Tujhpe Main Fida' also features prominent actors like Gauri Pradhan, Kamya Ahlawat, in key roles.

Created by Richa Yamini, it will stream on Amazon miniTV from May 11.

