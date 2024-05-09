South Cinema

'Aavesham' OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy

'Aavesham' OTT Release: Fahadh Faasil starrer action comedy is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

IMDb
'Aavesham' OTT Release Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam movie, 'Aavesham' hit the theatres on April 11. After 28 days, the film has made its OTT debut. The high-octane action comedy-drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has already enthralled the audiences in theatres. It has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Now, 'Aavesham' is all set to captivate those who missed it in theatres. It has released on Amazon Prime Video on May 9.

'Aavesham' was declared a blockbuster at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 crore. As per reports, it crossed Rs 150 crore mark in global box office collections. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also starred Aju, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and Sajin Gopu among others. Not only FaFa, but everyone delivered mindblowing performances in andreline-pumping action comedy flick. Songs like 'Illuminati' and 'Jaada' also received lots of love and appreciation from the music lovers.

Advertisement

'Aavesham' is set against the backdrop of Bengaluru and it shows the journey of three teenagers- Bibi (Midhun), Aju (Hipster) and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas) who move to the city for college. They are ragged and beaten by their college seniors for two days. All three decide to take revenge but they have no one in the city to support them. One day, at a bar, they meet the local gangster Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) who comes to their rescue.

He has a signature dressing style- white shirt and pants and wears gold chains, bracelets and rings. Earlier, Fahadh told Manorama Online why he decided to play the character. He said, “I have not explored such characters before, so when this story came to me, I said yes. My character is loud in this movie, unlike the ones I did in the past. Also, I speak a mix of Kannada and Malayalam''.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points
  3. Hindus Shrunk In India, Muslim Population Increased Between 1950-2015: Govt Study | Details
  4. TMC To Approach EC Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video
  5. 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Surprises 'Heads Of State' Co-Star Idris Elba With A Special Gift After Wrapping Up Shoot - View Pic
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival
  3. Deepak Tijori Recalls How He Was Made To 'Cycle Like A Maniac' For Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’
  4. Rajkummar Rao Dishes Out His Favourite Delhi-Cacies: ‘Rajma Chawal, Aloo Parantha, Chaat’
  5. Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. 'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification
  3. LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis, Abhishek's Record-Breaking Show Powers Hyderabad To Surreal Victory- Stats Highlights
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics
  5. Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'