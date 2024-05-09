'Aavesham' OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam movie, 'Aavesham' hit the theatres on April 11. After 28 days, the film has made its OTT debut. The high-octane action comedy-drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has already enthralled the audiences in theatres. It has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Now, 'Aavesham' is all set to captivate those who missed it in theatres. It has released on Amazon Prime Video on May 9.
'Aavesham' was declared a blockbuster at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 crore. As per reports, it crossed Rs 150 crore mark in global box office collections. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also starred Aju, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and Sajin Gopu among others. Not only FaFa, but everyone delivered mindblowing performances in andreline-pumping action comedy flick. Songs like 'Illuminati' and 'Jaada' also received lots of love and appreciation from the music lovers.
'Aavesham' is set against the backdrop of Bengaluru and it shows the journey of three teenagers- Bibi (Midhun), Aju (Hipster) and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas) who move to the city for college. They are ragged and beaten by their college seniors for two days. All three decide to take revenge but they have no one in the city to support them. One day, at a bar, they meet the local gangster Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) who comes to their rescue.
He has a signature dressing style- white shirt and pants and wears gold chains, bracelets and rings. Earlier, Fahadh told Manorama Online why he decided to play the character. He said, “I have not explored such characters before, so when this story came to me, I said yes. My character is loud in this movie, unlike the ones I did in the past. Also, I speak a mix of Kannada and Malayalam''.