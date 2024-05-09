'Aavesham' OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil Starrer Action Comedy

'Aavesham' is set against the backdrop of Bengaluru and it shows the journey of three teenagers- Bibi (Midhun), Aju (Hipster) and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas) who move to the city for college. They are ragged and beaten by their college seniors for two days. All three decide to take revenge but they have no one in the city to support them. One day, at a bar, they meet the local gangster Ranga (Fahadh Faasil) who comes to their rescue.