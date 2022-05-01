Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Having Anxiety Attacks At Night

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan had revealed about facing anxiety issues in 2020. She has once again shared a long message on social media about getting back her anxiety attacks at night.

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Having Anxiety Attacks At Night
Aamir Khan With Daughter Ira Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 3:44 pm

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she feels helpless after experiencing anxiety attacks almost every day. Ira Khan, who had shared her clinical depression diagnosis in 2020, took to Instagram on Saturday night and posted a lengthy note detailing her struggles with mental health.

"I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before," she wrote, adding that she suffers from palpitations and breathlessness.

"Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like..." the 24-year-old said.

The theatre director said she gets anxiety attacks mostly at night and is unable to sleep as she tries to identify her fears and talk herself down.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Related stories

Aamir Khan Says He Thought Of Quitting Acting But Family Made Him Change His Mind

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter Opens Up About Her Personal Journey

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

"My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist... It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured," she added.

Ira Khan said talking to her boyfriend, celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has helped her manage anxiety attacks.

"Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there," she added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Film Actress Bollywood Veteran Actress Daughters Ira Khan Aamir Khan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NBA Star Howard Has 'Soul Rejuvenated' In Varanasi

NBA Star Howard Has 'Soul Rejuvenated' In Varanasi

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week