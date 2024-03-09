2024 Annual Artios Awards: 'Past Lives', 'Barbie', 'Succession', 'Beef' Among Winners, Check Out The Full List

The 39th edition of the Artios Awards, hosted by the Casting Society of America, took place on March 7, 2024, across three cities: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Edison Ballroom in New York, and White City House in London. The awards aimed to recognize "outstanding originality, creativity, and the contributions of casting professionals to the quality of films, television series, short form projects, theatre productions, and commercials."
Niecy Nash-Betts hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles, while the New York ceremony was hosted by Alex Edelman. Samantha Morton took over the hosting duties at the London ceremony.
The nominations for the television, short form project, and theatre categories were revealed on October 25, 2023, whereas the nominees for the film categories were announced on January 12, 2024.
Check out the full list of winners.
Film:
Feature Big Budget – Comedy: 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' – Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
Feature Big Budget – Drama: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)
Feature Studio or Independent – Comedy: 'The Holdovers' – Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
Feature Low Budget – Comedy or Drama: 'Memory' – Susan Shopmaker
Feature Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama: 'Summoning Sylvia' – Steven Tylor O'Connor
Feature Animation: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' – Mary Hidalgo
Television:
Television Series – Comedy: 'Reservation Dogs' – Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)
Television Series – Drama: 'Succession' – Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)
Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy: 'The Bear' – Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting)
Television Pilot and First Season – Drama: 'The Last of Us' – Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)
Film, Non-Theatrical Release: 'Fire Island' – Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)
Animated Series: 'Big Mouth' – Julie Ashton
Children and Family Pilot and Series – Live Action: 'American Born Chinese' – Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)
Reality Series – Competition: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
Reality Series – Structured and Unstructured: 'Queer Eye' – Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan, Lauren Levine (Casting Producer)
Live Television Performance, Variety, or Sketch – Comedy, Drama, or Musical: 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' – Erica A. Hart
Short Form Projects:
Short Film: 'Motherland' – Matthew Glasner
Short Form Series: 'We're Doing Good' – Alexa Pereira
Theatre:
New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy or Drama: 'Leopoldstadt' – Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher
New York Broadway Theatre – Musical: 'Into the Woods' – Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey
New York Theatre – Comedy or Drama: 'Downstate' – Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz
Advertisement
New York Theatre – Musical: 'Merrily We Roll Along' – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger
Los Angeles Theatre: 'The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2' – Phyllis Schuringa
Regional Theatre: 'A Chorus Line' – Stephanie Klapper; 'What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank' – David Caparelliotis
Special Theatrical Performance: 'Fiddler on the Roof' – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)
Theatre Tours: 'Six (Boleyn Tour)' – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson
Commercials:
Commercial: 'Spark: Autism Awareness' – Ken Lazer
Honorary Awards:
Hoyt Bowers Award: Sharon Klein
Lynn Stalmaster Award: Ava DuVernay
Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award: Karlee Fomalont
Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award: Drama Book Shop
Congratulations to all the winners!