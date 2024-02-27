Anne Hathaway And Jake Gyllenhaal Being Considered For 'Beef 2'? Here's What We Know

The Ali Wong and Steven Yeun hit Netflix show, ‘Beef’, surprised the audience with its gripping narrative and powerful performances. The show has swept up numerous awards at multiple award shows and has grown to become a critically acclaimed series. Reports mention that the show is being renewed for a second season. The reports also mention that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are being considered for the show.
As reported by Deadline, Netflix is currently working quite actively on ‘Beef 2.’ The report suggests that the script of the second season is nearing its completion or is completed. It also mentions that the makers are considering new faces for the show. Out of these, the makers have set their eyes on Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway. Apart from these two, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are also on the list.
The report mentions that the second season of ‘Beef’ will revolve around two feuding couples, unlike the one-couple situation that was presented in Season 1. Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are being roped in as the first couple. While Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhall are being roped in as the second couple. There have been no official offers, but the makers are keen on getting these four actors on board.
It has also been mentioned that Netflix and A24 will get the cameras rolling for the second season by late summer or fall this year. The report added that this chatter was heard at the Spirits and the Producers Guild Awards. ‘Beef’ has won numerous awards including eight Primetime Emmys. The show won the Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series award. Apart from this, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong have also taken multiple awards home for their performance in the show.