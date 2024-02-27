Anne Hathaway And Jake Gyllenhaal Being Considered For 'Beef 2'? Here's What We Know

As reported by Deadline, Netflix is currently working quite actively on ‘Beef 2.’ The report suggests that the script of the second season is nearing its completion or is completed. It also mentions that the makers are considering new faces for the show. Out of these, the makers have set their eyes on Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway. Apart from these two, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are also on the list.