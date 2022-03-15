Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals What Inspired Him To Make The Movie

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri speaks up about what inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’. The film has turned out to be one of the most highly debated films of the year.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 3:43 pm

‘The Kashmir Files’ has become sleeper hit of the year. The film has emerged as one of the biggest talks of the town right from the day it was released. Needless to say, director Vivek Agnihotri is on cloud nine after the amazing response to the film. Talking to social media he has now shared as to what inspired the movie.

Agnihotri has one down memory lane and shared an image of his ancestral house on social media. He shared an interesting post revealing about his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’. Posting the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles (sic).”

Agnihotri is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been receiving across the country. It has certainly emerged as a highly debated film of this year. Also, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box-office, setting the cash registers ringing.

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box-office, earning Rs 15.05 crores on Day 4 i.e. Monday. The film is garnering critical acclaim for its hard-hitting narrative and some good performances. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is riding high on word-of-mouth.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The film stars actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

