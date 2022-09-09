Friday, Sep 09, 2022
'Thank God' Trailer : Ajay Devgn Plays 'Game Of Life' With Sidharth Malhotra

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in lead role while Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in the song 'Manike Mage Hithe' remake

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 10:18 am

Actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer video of the long-awaited comedy-drama 'Thank God' on their respective Instagram handles. They also confirmed that the movie will release on October 25, on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

"The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October. @sidmalhotra @rakulpreet," wrote Ajay Devgn who in the trailer can be seen sitting on a massive golden throne wearing a suit and sporting a beard. He will be playing Chitragupt in the film while Malhotra will essay the role of a 'comman man.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malhotra, with whom the 'game of life' will be played, also shared the trailer and wrote, "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in lead role while Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in the song "Manike Mage Hithe" remake. Sharing the trailer, Rakul Preet Singh said, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Thank God will mark the third collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh after their 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De' and 2022 film 'Runway 34'.The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. 

