‘Shershaah’ Completes One Year: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Engage In A Fun Banter On Instagram

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared screen space in ‘Shershaah’, which was based on the life of Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth played Captain Batra in the film, which was directed by Vishnuvardhan, Kiara was seen as Dimple Cheema, Batra’s love interest.

Now as the film, which was released in 2021, completed one year of its release, the lead actors, Kiara and Sidharth, engaged in a fun banter on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kiara wrote, “Tu baatein to badi badi karta tha, but tu bhi na ‘out of sight, out of mind’ type ka banda nikla! (You used to make big promises, but you too turned out to be the guy who )." This was one of Kiara’s dialogues from ‘Shershaah’.

Sidharth reposted Kiara’s story on his Instagram and in his reply, wrote, “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai. Bhul hi nhi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga (Listen, I remember everything, I can't forget anything. Will come to meet you at 6 pm).” The two were doing this ahead of their Instagram live at 6 pm on Friday to talk about the much-loved film.

‘Shershaah’ released on Amazon Prime Video last year and it was well received by the critics as well as the viewers.

Marking one year of the film, producer Karan Johar also posted a video on social media, which had Captain Vikram Batra's brother telling Sidharth about how he could relate to his brother standing at the actor’s place on screen. He captioned it as, "Very rarely do you come across films that continue to give unabashed love even after a year…#Shershaah undoubtedly is one of them. The impact that resonated across the globe and the hearts that still beat with it…we are grateful and proud to have told this story for you all. Yeh dil maange more #1YearOfShershaah."

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be a couple and everyone loved their crackling chemistry on screen too.