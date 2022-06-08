'She' Season 2 To Release On June 17, Netflix Announces

The second season of the Imtiaz Ali-created crime drama 'She' will start streaming on June 17, Netflix announced on Wednesday, June 8.

The series follows Bhumika, a timid Mumbai cop, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who discovers the possibilities of her suppressed sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a narcotics network.

Netflix India announced the next chapter's releasing date on their official Twitter page.

In a press release, Netflix said the second season shows Bhumika in a dynamic new avatar. Kishore Kumar G and Vishwas Kini also reprise their roles as drug kingpin Nayak and Bhumi's senior Fernandez, respectively.

The official synopsis of 'She' reads, "Embracing a double life, SHE constantly battles between duty and desire, juggling responsibilities, strenuous relationships, and suppressed secrets. SHE: Season 2 sees Bhumi continue to discover herself, exploring themes of sexual awakening and duality. She is absolutely magnetic in the way she plays the double risk of being the hunter and the hunted, finding herself falling deeper into the complex web of Nayak's plans whilst smoothly thwarting Fernandez's suspicions."

"As SHE gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, SHE also begins to get seduced by the charm of Darkness. The thrill quotient is up, the canvas is wider and the treatment more persuasive as Bhumika struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep," the writer and showrunner of the series said in a statement.

According to the director, Arif Ali, "With death and disaster at every turn, Bhumi's only chance at survival is a metamorphosis. A transformed Bhumi takes up the reins, constantly making life-changing decisions at the cost of trust and duty, such that while she is under threat, no one around her is safe either. The thrill aspect has been built out further with multiple characters and their complexities at odds with Bhumi's promising a riveting binge viewing of season 2."

The seven-episode series is directed by Arif Ali and backed by Window Seat Films and Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point. The first season of "She" premiered on the streamer in March 2020.

[With Inputs from PTI]