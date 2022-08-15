‘Rocket Boys 2’ Teaser: Jim Sarbh And Ishwak Singh Return As Dr Homi J Bhabha And Dr Vikram Sarabhai With A Focus On Pokhran Nuclear Test

The first season of popular web series ‘Rocket Boys’, which featured Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, was released in February this year. The show was loved by the audience and critics alike. And now adding to the excitement, the teaser of the second season of the show has been unveiled on August 15, 2022, which is the 75th Independence Day of India.

The focus of the second season is the historic nuclear test in Pokhran in 1974. The brief 45-second teaser showcases the same with a depiction of the nuclear test, which marked India’s entry into the exclusive nuclear club. The teaser has a voice over that says, “India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary,” adding, “After this day, no one dared to challenge the sovereignty of India.”

In the following frames, we see Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in their aged avatars as Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai. The audience can also get a glimpse of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as Arjun Radhakrishnan as a young APJ Abdul Kalam.

Sharing the teaser on social media, SonyLiv mentioned, “As the country comes together to celebrate its 75th year of independence, SonyLIV unveils the teaser for the much-awaited second season of Rocket Boys.”

Check it out:

For those caught unaware, the first season of the series featured the camaraderie between the two legendary scientists as they set out on a path to create India’s first rocket. However, they ended up drifting apart because of their different views on harnessing nuclear energy. Now the second season is set to take that story ahead from the 1960s to Dr Bhabha’s death in 1966 and beyond.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, ‘Rocket Boys’ is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Helmed by Abhay Pannu, it features an ensemble star cast, including Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.