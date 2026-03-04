SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen Slams 19-Ball Half-Century To Make Short Work Of Chase

Summary of this article
Fin Allen smashed 19-ball fifty to take NZ in a comfortable position in 170-run chase
Allen and Siefert slammed 84 runs in the powerplay
Tim Siefert also blazed a 33-ball 58 to complement Allen well in the 117-run opening stand
Fin Allen smashed a 19-ball fifty against South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 to provide New Zealand a blistering start in the chase of 170.
The flamboyant opener put on an 84-run stand with Tim Siefert in the powerplay to make short work of the chase. He slammed six boundaries and four sixes in his blazing ball half-century.
Both the batters took the Proteas bowlers to all parts of the park, taking the sting out of the chase. Fin Allen went berserk in the last over of the powerplay and smashed 22 runs to break the back of the chase. It was the joint fastest half-century of the tournament.
Tim Allen and Tim Seifert stitched a blistering 117-run opening stand off just 55 runs to take New Zealand to a comfortable position in the chase.
Marco Jansen's Fifty Propels SA To 169/8
Earlier, Marco Jansen played a valiant knock of 55 not out off just 30 balls to take South Africa to a competitive 169/8 from 77/5 at one stage. Jansen, along with Tristab Stubbs (29), forged a 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take their team to a fighting total.
The all-rounder hit two boundaries and five sixes during his 55-run knock. Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the most successful bowler for the Kiwis, giving just 29 runs in four overs and taking two crucial wickets.