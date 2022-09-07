Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
'Ponniyin Selvan 1' Trailer: First Look of Mani Ratnam's Period Drama Gets A Thumbs Up From Audience

The film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In the film
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In the film

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:54 am

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' trailer video was launched at a grand event held in Chennai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Trisha, Vikram Chiyaan, and more in attendance. The Tamil period drama is one of the most anticipated titles for various reasons directed by Mani Ratnam. One could also see high-end VFX used in the film along with mesmerizing music by AR Rahman. 

Netizens have already given it the title of 'Best of Kollywood'. Take a look at the social media responses Ponniyin Selvan's trailer met with:

'Ponniyin Selvan' features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles.  Aishwarya, who will be seen in dual roles, plays queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman. 

The film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. Ponniyin Selvan was originally intended to be a stand-alone film but it was later split into two parts.

The film marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010. 

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

