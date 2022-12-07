'Metro...In Dino': Aditya Roy Kapur And Sara Ali Khan To Feature Together In Anurag Basu's Anthology 

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Basu are all set to collaborate for an anthology ‘Metro…In Dino’. The project will have a music score by Pritam, and will be headlined by the fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur And Sara Ali Khan. Not just that, the project will boast an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film, which will be a T-Series and Anurag Basu production, revolves around bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. The project will not only have a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya and Sara, which will be a delight to watch in this present-day chronicle.

Sara made the announcement on social media as she posed with Aditya, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu. She captioned the picture as, “Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. Shoot begins soon!!!”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, shared his excitement about the project and said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... इन दिनों. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one.”

Director Anurag Basu stated, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.