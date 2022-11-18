‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Madhuri Dixit-Vicky Kaushal Dance To ‘Mere Samnewali Khidki Mein’, Fans React

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dance reality show, and the tenth season of the show is currently judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The upcoming episode of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is slated to have Vicky Kaushal as special guest.

Now adding to the excitement, Madhuri took to Instagram to share a video which has her grooving with Vicky Kaushal on the sets of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. The two actors matched steps on the recreated song ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’.

For the unversed, the iconic song is from the comedy movie ‘Padosan’ (1968), which had Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Kishore Kumar. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D Burman. Now the recreated version is sung by Sanam Puri.

Coming to the video, it has Vicky looking dapper in a printed shirt with white coat and white pants. Madhuri looked stunning in a glittery ethnic outfit as both of them danced to the tune. Sharing the video on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, "Lots of fun and amazing performances coming your way with very special guests. How excited are you for this weekend's episode ?" She used 'friday', 'friday mood', 'jhalak dikhla jaa10', 'reels', 'reels instagram' and 'explore page' as hashtags.

Many fans reacted to the video as well, check it out:

On the work front, Vicky has Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside Sara Ali Khan, Dharma Productions' ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’ with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Madhuri , on the other hand, was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's film ‘Maja Maa’.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.