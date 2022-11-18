Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Karan Johar Reveals Kajol Once Had A Big Crush On Akshay Kumar

Kajol, who will be next seen in 'Salaam Venky', and Akshay Kumar worked together in Yeh Dillagi which was released in 1994

Kajol’ Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.
Kajol’ Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022. Instagram/Kajol

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 10:46 am

Filmmaker Karan Johar in the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10  revealed that Kajol, actor, and wife of superstar Ajay Devgn, once had a crush on Akshay Kumar. Kajol appeared on the dance reality show for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’.

In a new promo dropped by Colors Tv from the latest episode, one could see Kajol joining other judges—Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi--as a show guest. She has also seen bonding with her good friend Karan and the two also played a game where they answered questions about each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the game, Maniesh Paul who hosts the show, asked Karan, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alwa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?” Karan replied, “She had a big crush on” and turned a slate in which he had written ‘Akshay Kumar’. His answer left Kajol in splits.

They also answered other questions and Kajol went on to suggest that Karan could also become a choreographer in life.

Kajol and Akshay worked together in Yeh Dillagi which was released in 1994. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how he and Kajol once kept on looking for her crush, Akshay, during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai.

Karan recalled, “All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other.”

Meanwhile, Kajol’ Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

