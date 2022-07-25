Monday, Jul 25, 2022
'Fantastic Four' Set To Join Marvel Cinematic Universe, Books Nov 2024 Release

'Fantastic Four' will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. President of Marvel Studios - Kevin Feige confirmed at Comic-Con that 'Fantastic Four' movie will be included in the MCU Phase 6 and be released on November 8, 2024. No casting for the film was announced, reports Variety.

'Fantastic Four'
'Fantastic Four' Google Images

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 12:54 pm

Apart from 'Fantastic Four', the Marvel Phase 6 also announced two Multiverse Saga-ending 'Avengers' movies, 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', both to be released in 2025.

According to Variety, Fantastic Four has a long history in film, but getting them in the MCU has taken a bit longer than expected. Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy, was originally attached to helm the film, which was first revealed to be in development at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con.

Variety further states that at the 2020 Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced that Watts would direct the movie, putting it one step closer to reality. However, in spring 2022, Watts stepped down, needing to take a break from superhero movies after making three 'Spider-Man' films in a row.

The first 'Fantastic Four' movie was released by 20th Century Fox and starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, Michael Chiklis as the Thing and Chris Evans as Human Torch, years before he would go on to star as Captain America in the MCU. The movie was successful enough to spawn a sequel, 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' in 2007. The follow-up wasn't as big of a hit, though it introduced the cosmic villain Galactus, and a third movie was later scrapped.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Fantastic Four Marvel Cinematic Universe Kevin Feige Marvel Studios Comic Con MCU
