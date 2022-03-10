Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Aquaman 2', 'Black Adam', 'The Flash' Postponed To 2023

Dwayne Johnson-led 'Black Adam', Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' and 'Aquaman 2', starring Jason Momoa, are among the major movies to be pushed back due to "Covid-induced production delays with visual effects."

'Aquaman 2', 'Black Adam', 'The Flash' Postponed To 2023
Dwayne Johnson in the film 'Black Adam' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 1:31 pm

Warner Bros. has reshuffled its superhero film lineup, announcing new release dates for numerous long-awaited projects.

Related stories

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

Alia Bhatt To Make Her Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot In A Spy Thriller, 'Heart of Stone'

Can Indian Filmmakers Learn From Hollywood’s Political Biopics To Master This Genre?

Dwayne Johnson-led 'Black Adam', Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' and 'Aquaman 2', starring Jason Momoa, are among the major movies to be pushed back due to "Covid-induced production delays with visual effects", reported Variety.

'Black Adam', which will mark Johnson's entry into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has been pushed back by three months -- from July 29 to October 21, 2022.

'The Flash', Miller's first solo outing as the speeding superhero 'The Flash', and 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the sequel to 2018 blockbuster 'Aquaman', will now be released in 2023.

'The Flash' has been moved from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023, while 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will debut in theatres on March 17, 2023, instead of earlier date December 16, 2022.

Animated feature 'DC League of Super-Pets', in which Johnson voices Superman’s canine best friend, Krypto the Super-Dog, also saw its release date moved back from May 20, 2022 to July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has been moved up as the film will now release on June 2, 2023. The film, which is a sequel to the actor's 2019 movie", was earlier slated for December 12, 2022.

In non-superhero release moves, Warner Bros announced that Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Wonka' will now release on December 15, 2023. The musical film was previously set for debut in theatres on March 17, 2023.

Another film, 'Meg 2: The Trench', starring Jason Statham, has received an official release date. The film, which is a sequel to British actor's 2018 film 'The Meg', will release on August 4, 2023.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dwayne Johnson Hollywood Hollywood Actor Movies Film Industry Hollywood Actress Warner Bros Film Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'