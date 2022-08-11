Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
ZIM Vs IND: Regis Chakabva To Lead Zimbabwe Against India

Besides regular skipper Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza.

Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva celebrates a century against Bangladesh during their second ODI match. AP Photo

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 9:45 pm

Batter Regis Chabakva will lead a 17-member Zimbabwe squad in the three-match ODI series against India starting here on August 18. (More Cricket News)

The three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. 

The second and third match are scheduled on August 20 and 22 respectively.

According to a press release issued by Zimbabwe Cricket, "Chakabva will lead the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear."

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively.

All the matches will start at 1 pm IST time.

Squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

