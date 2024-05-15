Sports

Today's Sports News Updates: Tottenham 0-2 Man City; Defending Champs On Top Ahead Of EPL Final Day

Today's Sports News Updates May 15: We will be going in the Premier League final day with Manchester City at the top and Arsenal two points behind the leaders. In LaLiga, Real Madrid are in action against Alaves. Neeraj Chopra will also be in action today at the Federation Cup. In IPL, Rajasthan Royals are up against Punjab Kings. Italian Open and Thailand Open go on in tennis and badminton respectively. Follow all the latest scores and updates here