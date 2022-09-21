Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: India Announce 15-Member T20 Squad; To Face Pakistan On October 7

Bangladesh is hosting the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 from October 1 till 15. Hosts Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE are competing in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 6:24 pm

No major change was made as BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-member Indian team for the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from October 1 to 15. India retained the same squad that played against England in the three-T20I series. (More Cricket News)

Six-time champions India, who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will launch their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on the opening day, while they will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7. Taniyaa Bhatia and Simran Bahadur have been put in standby.

The duo was part of the 17-member squad which competed in England but didn't get any game time. “The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

A total of seven teams, including hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE, will compete in a round robin format with the top-four making it to the semifinal stage. The semifinals will be played on October 13 with the summit clash scheduled on October 15.

Afghanistan doesn’t have a women’s team since the Taliban took over. The final is slated for October 15.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire; Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.  

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Fixture

India vs Sri Lanka – October 1

Related stories

ENG-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Says India Played 'Forcefully' In Wet Conditions

SL-W Vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Shine As India Beat Sri Lanka To Complete Series Sweep – In Pics

Women’s Big Bash League: Harmanpreet Kaur Re-Signs For Melbourne Renegades For T20 Tournament

India vs Malaysia – October 3

India vs UAE – October 4

India vs Pakistan – October 7

India vs Bangladesh – October 8

India vs Thailand – October 10

Tags

Sports Cricket Asia Cup Cricket Women's Asia Cup 2022 Women's Asia Cup India National Women’s Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah Smriti Mandhana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read