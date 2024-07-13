Tennis

Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final

The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon final against either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti will take place hours before Spain face England in the Euro 2024 title clash in Berlin

Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon final following his win over Daniil Medvedev.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz is confident that Sunday will be a good day for the people of Spain as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon crown. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz became just the second Spaniard after Rafael Nadal to reach multiple singles finals at Wimbledon following his 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 win on Centre Court. 

The 21-year-old's match against either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti will take place hours before Spain face England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. 

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the Wimbledon final. - null
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return

BY Stats Perform

"I feel like I am not new anymore. I know how I feel before the final I have been in this position before - I will try to do the things that I didn't do last year and be better," Alcaraz told Annabel Croft in his post-match interview. 

"I will also try the things that went well - it will be a good day for Spanish people as well!"

The world number three went on to jokingly reference the European Championship final, saying: "I didn't say Spain was going to win."

But Alcaraz's quest for a fourth grand slam title was anything but straightforward, coming from a set down to edge a classic against Medvedev.

In a game that saw nine break points converted (Alcaraz six, Medvedev three), Alcaraz acknowledged the difficulties he faced in SW19. 

"I tried to play long rallies and tried to play to the net as much as I can. I tried to not play his game," Alcaraz said. 

"There were a few points that were really long rallies, but I tried to put my own game [on the match]. It was difficult to break the wall!

"Different conditions, but happy with my performance today. He was dominating the match and playing great tennis with his serves. It was difficult for me and he tried to pull out all the shots."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
  4. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
  3. Chelsea Snap Up Renato Veiga; Fifth Signing Under Enzo Maresca
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Eriksson Backs Southgate To 'Do It' For Him, Sir Bobby
  5. ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Olmo Dismisses Bellingham's Fear Factor
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  3. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
  2. J&K: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Car Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge In Poonch; 6 Injured
  3. Uttar Pradesh Floods: 11 Died, 700 Villages Affected As Rain Continues To Rise Water-Level Of Rivers
  4. Delhi: DDA's Demolition Drive Unlikely To Take Place At Majnu Ka Tila, Reason Not Known | Details
  5. Uttarakhand, Kerala Emerges Top Performers In NITI Aayog's SDG India Index
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Finland Approves Controversial Bill To Turn Away Migrants From Russia Border
  4. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  5. Pakistan: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Imran Khan's Party, Clears Way For Reserved Seats
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report