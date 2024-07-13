Carlos Alcaraz is confident that Sunday will be a good day for the people of Spain as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon crown. (More Tennis News)
Alcaraz became just the second Spaniard after Rafael Nadal to reach multiple singles finals at Wimbledon following his 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 win on Centre Court.
The 21-year-old's match against either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti will take place hours before Spain face England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.
"I feel like I am not new anymore. I know how I feel before the final I have been in this position before - I will try to do the things that I didn't do last year and be better," Alcaraz told Annabel Croft in his post-match interview.
"I will also try the things that went well - it will be a good day for Spanish people as well!"
The world number three went on to jokingly reference the European Championship final, saying: "I didn't say Spain was going to win."
But Alcaraz's quest for a fourth grand slam title was anything but straightforward, coming from a set down to edge a classic against Medvedev.
In a game that saw nine break points converted (Alcaraz six, Medvedev three), Alcaraz acknowledged the difficulties he faced in SW19.
"I tried to play long rallies and tried to play to the net as much as I can. I tried to not play his game," Alcaraz said.
"There were a few points that were really long rallies, but I tried to put my own game [on the match]. It was difficult to break the wall!
"Different conditions, but happy with my performance today. He was dominating the match and playing great tennis with his serves. It was difficult for me and he tried to pull out all the shots."