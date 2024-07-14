Novak Djokovic knows there is still plenty more to come from Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard's dominant display in the Wimbledon final. (Match Report | More Tennis News)
Alcaraz beat Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) to retain his crown at All England Club and clinch his fourth major title overall.
At 21 years and 70 days, he is the youngest player to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season.
And while Alcaraz said he does not count himself among the list of tennis' great champions, Djokovic has no doubt that the next generation's superstar is destined to scale such heights.
"Obviously, not the result I wanted, in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn't up to par from my side," Djokovic said.
"But credit to Carlos for playing some amazing tennis, very complete, he had it all today.
"I tried to push him, saved the three match points and extended the match a little bit, but it wasn't meant to be.
"He was a deserved winner today, so a huge congratulations to him for an amazing performance.
"To his team, his family, an amazing job you guys are doing, clearly. Everything you have done so far, he's only 21, it's incredible, we'll see a lot of you, I'm sure."
Alcaraz and Djokovic have already met six times, with three of those matches coming in finals, including last year's Wimbledon showpiece. They share an even 3-3 record.