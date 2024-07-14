Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'

Carlos Alcaraz "repeated the dream" after securing back-to-back Wimbledon titles by overcoming Novak Djokovic. (Match Report | More Tennis News)
Alcaraz was in dominant form from the off on Sunday and, despite a late wobble, clinched his fourth major title in straight sets.
The Spaniard did have to settle his nerves in the final set, having squandered three championship points on his own serve.
But having found his rhythm again in the tiebreak, Alcaraz played two exceptional drop shots to set the stage for a loose return from Djokovic to round off a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win.
"It's a dream for me, winning this trophy," Alcaraz said.
"I did an interview when I was 11 or 12, saying my dream is to win Wimbledon. I've repeated my dream. I want to keep going, but it's a great feeling to play on this beautiful court, win this beautiful trophy. It's the most beautiful tournament, court and trophy.
"Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter, I knew he would have his chances again. I tried to win it on my serve. I couldn't, but I tried to stay calm, stay positive and play my best tennis in the tiebreak. I found the solutions."
The 21-year-old has become the youngest player in the Open Era to triumph at the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season.
"Just fighting, believing, it's a huge tournament for me and a huge achievement for me to be part of those players who have won Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the same year," said Alcaraz.
"[They are] huge champions. I don't consider myself as much of a champion yet as them, but I'll keep on going, keep on building my path."
Djokovic made a miraculous recovery from knee surgery to feature at SW19, where he reached the final for the 10th time in his career, a tally bettered only by Roger Federer (12).
"Some words for Novak and his team," Alcaraz added as he addressed the seven-time Wimbledon champion.
"It's been a really difficult few weeks for you, unbelievable work to play this tournament after the surgery. I have huge respect for you and your team."