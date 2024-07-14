Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Katerina Siniakova And Taylor Townsend Win Ladies’ Doubles Title

Townsend said it was Siniakova's idea for the two of them to play together at Wimbledon

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are the Ladies’ Doubles Champions.
After seeing longtime doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova win the Wimbledon singles title, Katerina Siniakova went out on Centre Court and added another Grand Slam trophy to her own collection. (More Tennis News)

Siniakova won her third women's doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Taylor Townsend to beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) on Saturday in a match that finished after 10:20 p.m. local time under floodlights.

“Amazing. I'm so proud of Barbora,” Siniakova said of her Czech countrywoman. “I'm just so happy that we could do it as well.”

Siniakova has won seven major doubles titles with Krejcikova and one with Coco Gauff at this year's French Open. This was her first with Townsend, an American whose previous best Grand Slam result in doubles was two runner-up finishes at the 2022 U.S. Open — in a loss to Siniakova and Krejcikova — and 2023 French Open.

Townsend said it was Siniakova's idea for the two of them to play together at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz, left, with Wimbledon trophy after beating Novak Djokovic (R) - null
Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview

BY Associated Press

“I'm so glad Katerina slid into my DMs,” Townsend said.

A bit more than six hours after Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final, the fourth-seeded Siniakova and Townsend converted their first match point when Routliffe double-faulted.

Siniakova and Townsend failed to convert any of their seven break points in the second set but raced to 5-0 in the tiebreaker.

It was the third match of the day on Centre Court after the men's doubles final.

Siniakova and Krejcikova won the Wimbledon doubles in 2022 and 2018.

