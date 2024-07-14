Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final: Preview

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to be in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis

Carlos Alcaraz, left, with Wimbledon trophy after beating Novak Djokovic (R)
info_icon

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men's championship. (More Tennis News)

Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

Djokovic in good spirits as he arrives at the practice courts on Saturday - null
Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final

BY Stats Perform

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

