Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final

Novak Djokovic will appear in his 10th Wimbledon final on Sunday, aiming to avenge his defeat by Alcaraz in a five-set thriller on Centre Court 12 months ago

Djokovic in good spirits as he arrives at the practice courts on Saturday
info_icon

Novak Djokovic knows "history is on the line" as he prepares to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final for the second year running. (More Tennis News)

The Serb can move clear of Margaret Court and become the most decorated player in Grand Slam history with a 25th title, while matching Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles crowns at SW19.

Djokovic will appear in his 10th Wimbledon final on Sunday, aiming to avenge his defeat by Alcaraz in a five-set thriller on Centre Court 12 months ago.

The 37-year-old acknowledges there will be huge expectations on his shoulders when he steps out for a sixth consecutive championship match at the All England Club, but he will attempt to use it as "fuel" for success.

"Obviously, I'm aware that Roger holds eight Wimbledon [titles]. I hold seven," he said. "History is on the line. Also, the 25th potential Grand Slam.

"Of course, it serves as a great motivation, but at the same time, it's also a lot of pressure and expectation.

"Any Grand Slam that I play, there's always history now on the line. I will try to use that as a fuel to play my best tennis.

"Every time I step out on the court now, even though I'm 37 and competing with 21-year-olds, I still expect myself to win most of the matches, and people expect me to win 99% of the matches that I play.

"I always have to come out on the court and perform my best in order to still be at a level with Carlos, Jannik [Sinner], Sascha [Zverev], Daniil [Medvedev], or any of those guys."

Incredibly, Djokovic has endured a silverware-free season up to this point, while he withdrew from last month's French Open at the quarter-final stage to undergo knee surgery.

However, the 24-time major champion highlighted 2018 as a previous example of a successful campaign that had started slowly.

Indeed, he recovered from an elbow operation earlier in the year - along with fourth-round and quarter-final exits from the Australian Open and French Open respectively - to win Wimbledon and the US Open.

"This year hasn't been that successful for me," he added. "It's probably the weakest results in the first six months I've had in many years.

"That's okay. I had to adapt and accept that, and also really try to find a way out from the injury that I had and regroup.

"At Wimbledon, historically, there have been seasons where I maybe wasn't playing at a desired level, but then I would win a Wimbledon title and then things would change.

"Wimbledon just extracts the best of me and motivates me to always show up and perform the best I can."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Dindigul Dragons, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs DD Match 13
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: De La Fuente, Spain Eye History Against England In European Championship Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP, Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
  2. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
  3. Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai
  4. ‘Quick, Cheap Popularity’: Gwalior Sets Rules For Public Shoots After Woman's Reel Goes Viral
  5. Assam: 15 Injured As Drunk Man Goes On Rampage With SUV In Silchar; Stopped By Bad Road
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses
  5. Somalia: At Least 8 Killed In Shootout During Failed Jailbreak In Mogadishu
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final