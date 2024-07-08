Tennis

Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024

World number three Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match takes place on the same day as France's last-four encounter with Spain in Euro 2024, and may be unable to watch the action unfold

Carlos Alcaraz is hoping his win over France's Ugo Humbert can inspire Spain to victory at Euro 2024.
Carlos Alcaraz is hopeful his win over France's Ugo Humbert can inspire Spain's football team ahead of facing Les Bleus in their Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz edged closer to defending his Wimbledon crown with a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 win over Humbert in a hard-fought triumph on Centre Court. 

The world number three's quarter-final match takes place on the same day as France's encounter with Spain in Munich, and may be unable to watch the action unfold.

But Alcaraz played his part in SW19, and his hoping La Roja, who have won all of their games at the tournament, will follow suit. 

"Hopefully they're going to get the same result as me today," Alcaraz said. 

"I won in the tennis part, so hopefully the Spanish team are going to win the football part."

Alcaraz was unable to watch the first half of Spain's clash with hosts Germany on Friday after edging Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller.

The three-time grand slam champion needed three hours and 51 minutes to dispatch the American, but was able to witness Mikel Merino's late winner in Stuttgart. 

With Tommy Paul up next in the quarter-finals, the Spaniard is hopeful of getting the job done quicker this time to be able to watch Luis de la Fuente's side. 

"The first thing is I am supporting Spain because it's Spain," he said. "I have a really good relationship with a few players of the team. In particular, with Alvaro Morata.

"He's a really good friend. So right now it's time to support them, as I know they supporting me when I'm playing matches or I'm playing tournaments. It's my turn.

"Hopefully on Tuesday we are not going to play at the same time. But let's see. Hopefully I will be able to see a little bit from the match."

