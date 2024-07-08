Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz's triumph saw him reach a ninth men's singles quarter-final from 14 grand slam draws entered - the most of any player who began their career in the Open Era through their first 14 participations

Carlos Alcaraz is into the last eight at Wimbledon.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz continued his defence of the Wimbledon crown with a hard-fought win over Ugo Humbert in the last 16, picking out his "unbelievable" set point in the second set as the highlight. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz withstood a late push from Humbert to win 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 and book his place in the last eight, where he will play Tommy Paul or Roberto Bautista Agut. 

He was made to work for his two-set advantage on Centre Court, saving four break points in the fifth game of the second then breaking Humbert's resistance.

He showed remarkable athleticism on set point, recovering from a fall to sprint back to mid-court and tee up Humbert for a missed volley.

Jannik Sinner had little difficulty on Sunday at Wimbledon. - null
Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Brushes Ben Shelton Aside To Ease Into Last Eight

BY Stats Perform

Alcaraz later found a second wind in the fourth set, smashing 17 winners to Humbert's 10 to get over the line.

Asked how he would describe his efforts on that earlier set point, Alcaraz said: "Unbelievable, I guess! I just try to fight for every ball.

"It doesn't matter which part of the court I am at, I just try to run to whichever part of the court I am on, giving myself the chance to stay alive in the point.

"Set point was a really important point for me so I had to show the opponent that whatever shot he hits, I will be there.

"That's me, I will be there, fighting until the last ball and sometimes it is a good point like this one and sometimes I lose it, but the main thing is just to fight."

Data Debrief: Alcaraz continues grand slam love story

Alcaraz's triumph saw him reach a ninth men's singles quarter-final from 14 grand slam draws entered - the most of any player who began their career in the Open Era through their first 14 participations. 

The Spaniard also maintained his winning streak at grand slams, having now won 11 matches in a row following his French Open triumph last month.

But there will be room for improvement for Alcaraz, who uncharacteristically served six double faults throughout the contest, compared to Hubert's one. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Speaks On Maiden Ton - 'Always Believe In My Hitting Abililty'
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I: Rain Washes Out India's Hopes Of Levelling Series
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Ton Levels Series 1-1 - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  2. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  3. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
  4. NED Vs ENG Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Netherlands 'Very Close' To Realising Dream, Says Ake
  5. Copa America: Colombia's James Rodriguez Wants To Be Best Player On Display
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  2. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  3. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Hails 'Unbelievable' Set Point After Ugo Humbert Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Beat Ugo Humbert To Enter Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 78 As 8 More People Loses Their Lives In Deluge
  2. Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft
  3. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  4. Shivraj Takes 'Bal Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Over Ram Mandir Movement Remarks, Says He Peddles Lies
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  2. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. France Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years At Runoff Elections
  4. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP