Tennis

US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka

Here is how you can watch the US Open 2024 women's singles final where home favourite Jessica Pegula will be up against Aryna Sabalenka

jessica-pegula-beats-iga-swiatek-us-open-2024-quarterfinals-ap-photo
Jessica Pegula returns to Iga Swiatek during the US Open 2024 women's singles quarter-finals in New York on Thursday (September 5). Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
info_icon

Home favourite Jessica Pegula will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final for the US Open 2024 title. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Sabalenka has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament but crowd will be firmly behind Pegula. The American too had not lost a single set before losing the opening set in the semifinal against the unseeded Karolina Muchova. Pegula came from behind to book her place in the summit clash.

Sabalenka on the other hand completed a straight-set victory over another American Emma Navaro. Sabalenka is the current runner-up after she lost last year's final to Coco Gauff.

In their most recent meeting in Cincinnati, Sabalenka defeated Pegula 6-3, 7-5.

Here is how you can watch the US Open 2024 women's singles final where home favourite Jessica Pegula will be up against Aryna Sabalenka.

US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming

When is the US Open 2024 women's singles final?

The US Open women's singles 2024 final starts from 1:30 AM IST at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Where to watch the US Open 2024 women's singles final in India?

In India, US Open 2024 women's singles final will be aired on Sony Network channels. US Open 2024 women's singles final will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Andrew Flintoff Appointed As New Head Coach Of England Lions
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Manav Suthar Takes Seven As India C Beat India D By Four Wickets
  4. Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I Highlights: Aussies Clean Sweep Scots With Another Easy Win
  5. R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned
  2. Harry Kane Inspired By Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo As England Enter New Era
  3. Vinicius Suffering From Same Brazil Pressure As Neymar, Says Dorival
  4. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  5. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  2. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  4. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 25 Years Later, Pak Army Chief Admits To Their Role In Kargil War | A Look Back At Operation Vijay
  2. Intensified Cyclonic Circulation Puts Andhra At Risk, IMD Issues Red Alerts | Monsoon Fury In India
  3. BJP Faces Exodus As Leaders Quit Party Over Haryana Polls Candidacy Denials
  4. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  5. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  2. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  3. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  5. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs