US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka

Home favourite Jessica Pegula will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final for the US Open 2024 title. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
Sabalenka has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament but crowd will be firmly behind Pegula. The American too had not lost a single set before losing the opening set in the semifinal against the unseeded Karolina Muchova. Pegula came from behind to book her place in the summit clash.
Sabalenka on the other hand completed a straight-set victory over another American Emma Navaro. Sabalenka is the current runner-up after she lost last year's final to Coco Gauff.
In their most recent meeting in Cincinnati, Sabalenka defeated Pegula 6-3, 7-5.
Here is how you can watch the US Open 2024 women's singles final where home favourite Jessica Pegula will be up against Aryna Sabalenka.
US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming
When is the US Open 2024 women's singles final?
The US Open women's singles 2024 final starts from 1:30 AM IST at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Where to watch the US Open 2024 women's singles final in India?
In India, US Open 2024 women's singles final will be aired on Sony Network channels. US Open 2024 women's singles final will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website.